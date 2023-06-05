Limo service canceled less than 24 hours before Taylor Swift show for group from western suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Taylor Swift wrapped up her third sold-out night at Soldier Field in Chicago Sunday evening. But the show was nearly ruined for one group of moms and their three 10-year-old daughters from the western suburbs.

After months of planning and thousands of dollars spent, their limo ride to the show was canceled less than 24 hours before the show.

Amanda Wiley says the limo company, M&M Limousine, told her they didn't have enough drivers.

CBS 2 has previously covered staffing issues with the company back in October 2021.

Right now there are also several complaints online about service for the Taylor Swift shows. CBS 2 reached out to M&M Limousine for comment, but we were told a manager was not available Sunday evening.