Limo company cancels trips for Chicago area Taylor Swift fans causing frustration Taylor Swift wrapped up her third sold-out night at Soldier Field in Chicago Sunday evening. But the show was nearly ruined for several fans, including a group of moms and their three 10-year-old daughters from the western suburbs. After months of planning and thousands of dollars spent, their limo ride to the show was canceled less than 24 hours before the show. Those affected want more than refunds for their trouble.