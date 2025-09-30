FBI reports "targeted immigration enforcement operation" in Chicago neighborhood

The FBI confirmed that the federal agents reported in the South Shore neighborhood were part of a "U.S. Border Patrol targeted immigration enforcement operation."

Agents were seen holding long guns outside a residential building overnight near 75th Street and South Shore Drive. Most federal agents were wearing camouflage with vests that read U.S. Border Patrol Police or FBI.

Several agents were seen on an armored green truck, going in and out of U-Haul and Budget rental trucks.

Witnesses reported seeing at least one person being taken into custody. Officials have not confirmed if arrests were made.

The FBI spokesperson did not provide further details.

Trump seeking to deploy troops to protect ICE in Illinois

This comes a day after Gov. JB Pritzker said his administration learned the Trump administration is seeking to deploy 100 troops in Illinois, following the deployment of armed federal agents in downtown Chicago over the weekend, and multiple clashes between protesters and ICE agents in west suburban Broadview in recent weeks.

Pritzker said the Illinois National Guard has learned the Department of Homeland Security sent a memo to the Pentagon, requesting the deployment of 100 military troops in Illinois to protect ICE personnel and facilities. The governor's office said it's unclear if those troops would be Illinois National Guard, National Guard members from other states, or active-duty military troops.

Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson both have repeatedly said that the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in the Chicago area, and his repeated threats to send in troops have nothing to do with public safety.