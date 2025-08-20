At least 1 student at Chicago elementary school taken to hospital after possible overdose

At least 1 student hospitalized after possible overdose at Tanner Elementary School

Chicago police and firefighters responded to Tanner Elementary School in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Wednesday for reports of a possible overdose.

One parent at Tanner said she was told several children overdosed.

Fire Department officials said one child was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, and two others refused treatment. The condition of the child who was taken to the hospital was not immediately available.

It was unclear what the children might have overdosed on.

Chicago Public Schools officials said they were looking into the details of what happened, and said one student was taken to the hospital as a precaution.