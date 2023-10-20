Tamale vendor robbed by armed group on Chicago's Southwest Side

Tamale vendor robbed by armed group on Chicago's Southwest Side

Tamale vendor robbed by armed group on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a robbery crew who robbed a tamale vendor Friday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The incident happened around 5:22 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 47th Street.

One of the victims told police four men got out of a black sedan, showed her a gun, and took about $200 from her pockets.

The thieves then got back into the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim works with another vendor who told CBS Chicago this isn't the first time this has happened.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.