Watch CBS News
Local News

Tamale vendor robbed by armed group on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Tamale vendor robbed by armed group on Chicago's Southwest Side
Tamale vendor robbed by armed group on Chicago's Southwest Side 00:20

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are searching for a robbery crew who robbed a tamale vendor Friday morning on the city's Southwest Side.

The incident happened around 5:22 a.m. in the 2800 block of West 47th Street.

One of the victims told police four men got out of a black sedan, showed her a gun, and took about $200 from her pockets.

The thieves then got back into the vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

The victim works with another vendor who told CBS Chicago this isn't the first time this has happened.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 10:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.