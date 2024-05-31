SWAT situation underway on Chicago's South Side after report of a man with a gun

CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT situation is underway in the Roeland neighborhood after a report of a man with a gun early Friday morning.

Chicago police have been assisting the Matteson Police Department on a residential street, at 95th Street and Perry Avenue, since midnight. Police said negotiations were underway.

Earlier this week, Matteson police announced a nationwide manhunt for Lander D. Coleman, the suspected gunman who they said shot a young mother and her two children inside their home in the south suburb.

Police are not currently identifying the person involved in the police standoff.

This is a developing story.