SWAT situation underway on Chicago's South Side after report of a man with a gun

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A SWAT situation is underway in the Roeland neighborhood after a report of a man with a gun early Friday morning. 

Chicago police have been assisting the Matteson Police Department on a residential street, at 95th Street and Perry Avenue, since midnight. Police said negotiations were underway.

Earlier this week, Matteson police announced a nationwide manhunt for Lander D. Coleman, the suspected gunman who they said shot a young mother and her two children inside their home in the south suburb. 

Police are not currently identifying the person involved in the police standoff.

This is a developing story. 

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 7:26 AM CDT

