Suspect in Chicago area triple shooting had lengthy history of domestic violence charges A man who suburban police say shot a woman and her two children earlier this month shot himself during a standoff with federal agents and local police on Friday. Lander D. Coleman has a lengthy history of gun, drug and domestic violence charges, including eight domestic violence cases with just one conviction. They involved different women dating back to 2000. He was sentenced to prison twice, most recently in 2003 for multiple gun offenses.