Chicago police release image of SUV that left teen, 6-year-old girl hurt in West Englewood hit-and-run

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are still searching for the driver of an SUV that hit two girls, 6 and 15, on Friday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Police said the girls were hit by the SUV and seriously injured while crossing the street around 7:42 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 69th Street. 

The driver of the SUV did not stop to render aid to the victims nor provide information regarding the traffic crash.

On Saturday, CPD released an image of the SUV, described as a white and black in color 2010 Lincoln MKT with Illinois license plate "FS73498".  The vehicle may have damage to the front, hood, and/or windshield, and has a sticker on the left side of the rear window.

hit-and-run-vehicle-sought.jpg
Chicago police
license-plate-of-hit-and-run-vehicle-sought.jpg
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK156072.

The video above is from a previous report.

