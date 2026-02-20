West Englewood hit-and-run crash critically injures 6-year-old girl, seriously injures teen, Chicago police say

Two children were injured, one critically, in a West Englewood hit-and-run Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Chicago police said just before 7:45 a.m., a 6-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were in the crosswalk in the 1700 block of West 69th Street when they were struck by a white SUV driving west.

The 6-year-old was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, CPD said. The 15-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

The SUV sped away from the scene, continuing west, police said.

No other injuries were reported. An investigation by the Major Accidents Investigation Unit is open and ongoing.

Police have not released further details about or any images of the SUV.