Driver to receive citations after crashing SUV into Chicago North Side beauty salon

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
/ CBS Chicago

SUV crashes into beauty salon in Lakeview
A driver will be cited after crashing his SUV into a beauty salon early Saturday morning in the Lakeview neighborhood.

Chicago police said just before 2:30 a.m., the driver, a 31-year-old man, was traveling in a gray SUV in the 3900 block of North Ashland Avenue when he attempted to make a turn southbound.

He could not make the turn and hit the building, causing damage.

The driver had minor injuries. He was treated by fire crews and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in fair condition.

Police said the driver would receive citations accordingly.

A City Building Inspector was notified.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. 

