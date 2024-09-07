Man loses control of SUV, crashes into Chicago South Side church

Driver loses control, crashes into church in Chatham

Driver loses control, crashes into church in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was hurt after crashing into a church on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. at the Heart of the Lamb Outreach Ministries in the 200 block of East 79th Street.

Chicago police say a 39-year-old man was traveling westbound in a black SUV when he lost control and struck the building. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police say no citations are pending.