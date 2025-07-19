Chicago police seek 4 suspects in armed robbery at CTA station in River North

Mass Transit detectives are searching for four suspects they said robbed a passenger on a CTA platform in the River North neighborhood earlier this month.

They said the suspects approached a passenger on an escalator on July 12, around 12:47 a.m., inside the CTA Red Line-Clybourn Station in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue.

They allegedly took the passenger's wallet, money, and hit him in the face. When the victim approached them to retrieve his property, one of them showed a gun.

The first suspect was described as a Black man between 18 and 20 years old, standing between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-11, weighing between 175 and 180 pounds, last seen wearing a black stocking hat, a black short-sleeved shirt, and black pants.

The second suspect, a Black man between 18 and 20 years old, stands 5 feet 10 and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a grey/green camouflage stocking hat, a black-colored hoodie with one camouflage sleeve, and light-colored ripped jeans.

The third suspect is a Black male between 16 and 18 years of age, between 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-9. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava mask, a black T-shirt, and light-colored jeans with ripped knees.

The fourth suspect was described as white/Hispanic, with long dark hair, last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light-colored jeans.

Chicago police are seeking four suspects accused of robbing and battering a passenger at a CAT station in River North. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference JJ330530.