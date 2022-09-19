Suspects shoot man in face, rob woman on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 30-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound to the face after being shot while walking out of a restaurant on the West Side.

Police said the shots came from a black Nissan on Roosevelt near Homan at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.

The suspects also robbed a woman sitting in the victim's car at gunpoint.

About 30 minutes later, the men crashed the car into a bench at Blackhawk Park and ran away.