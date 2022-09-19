Watch CBS News

Man shot, woman robbed on Chicago's West Side

A 30-year-old man is recovering from a graze wound to the face after being shot while walking out of a restaurant on the West Side. Police said the shots came from a black Nissan on Roosevelt near Homan at 3:30 a.m. on Monday.
