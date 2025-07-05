Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspected vehicle found in fatal Crystal Lake crash, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

15-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Crystal Lake, Illinois identified
15-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Crystal Lake, Illinois identified 00:34

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning gave an update on the deadly hit-and-run crash that left a 15-year-old boy dead in Crystal Lake.

According to the office, the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash on Wednesday has been found.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two 15-year-old boys were walking their bikes back from a fishing trip when a car going 40 mph slammed into one of them from behind at Terra Cotta Road and Deering Oaks Lane. Police said the driver fled the scene.

The McHenry County Coroner's office identified the victim as 15-year-old Nick Laureys. An autopsy determined Nick died from blunt force injuries.

The office said there are no additional suspects, and no charges have been filed. They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

The video above is from a previous report.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.