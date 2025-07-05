Suspected vehicle found in fatal Crystal Lake crash, police say

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning gave an update on the deadly hit-and-run crash that left a 15-year-old boy dead in Crystal Lake.

According to the office, the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash on Wednesday has been found.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two 15-year-old boys were walking their bikes back from a fishing trip when a car going 40 mph slammed into one of them from behind at Terra Cotta Road and Deering Oaks Lane. Police said the driver fled the scene.

The McHenry County Coroner's office identified the victim as 15-year-old Nick Laureys. An autopsy determined Nick died from blunt force injuries.

The office said there are no additional suspects, and no charges have been filed. They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

