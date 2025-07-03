15-year-old bicyclist killed after being rear-ended in hit-and-run crash in Crystal Lake, Illinois

A 15-year-old bicyclist was killed after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office said shortly after 9:30 p.m., members from the office and the Crystal Lake Fire Protection District responded to the crash on Terra Cotta Road near the intersection of Deering Oaks Lane.

Initial reports said two 15-year-old bicyclists were heading southbound on Terra Cotta Road when an unknown vehicle rear-ended one of them.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Medicine Hospital McHenry, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said the driver did not stop to aid the victim and left the scene. The teen also had a red activated taillight.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the crash.