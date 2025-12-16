Suspect sought in South Shore armed robbery last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a suspect in an armed robbery last month in the South Shore neighborhood.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 4, in the 1600 block of East 69th Street.

Police did not release additional information about the robbery.

The individual they're searching for, at the time, was wearing a grey jacket, red hoodie, and dark pants.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the incident itself is asked to contact the Robbery Task Force at 312-742-0231 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JJ477533.