Suspect sought in fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Cicero, Illinois

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Cicero, Illinois, on Friday night.

Cicero police said just before midnight, officers responded to a large group of people fighting in an alley in the 2500 block of South 58th Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was found dead in the alley from gunshot wounds, police said.

Police released a photo of the wanted suspect, who was last seen wearing white clothing and was seen at or near the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or other details related to this incident is asked to contact the Cicero Police Department Detective Division at (708) 863-COPS. Tips can also be submitted to Cicero Police's tip 411 platform if the caller prefers to remain anonymous.