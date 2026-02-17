Chicago police seek to identify suspect in CTA bus robbery in Pilsen last month

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they said robbed a passenger on a CTA bus last month.

The robbery happened around 2:15 on Jan. 19 in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Pilsen.

Police released images of the suspect, who they said approached the victim and took their belongings before fleeing from the bus.

The suspect above is accused of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus in Pilsen on Jan. 19. CBS News Chicago

Passengers are being reminded to be aware of their surroundings, alert a transit attendant in an emergency, and if approached by an assailant, to remain calm and never pursue them.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK120858.