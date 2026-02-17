Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police seek to identify suspect in CTA bus robbery in Pilsen last month

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police are asking for the public's help with identifying a man they said robbed a passenger on a CTA bus last month.

The robbery happened around 2:15 on Jan. 19 in the 3000 block of South Ashland Avenue in the Pilsen.

Police released images of the suspect, who they said approached the victim and took their belongings before fleeing from the bus.

pilsen bus robbery suspect
The suspect above is accused of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus in Pilsen on Jan. 19. CBS News Chicago

Passengers are being reminded to be aware of their surroundings, alert a transit attendant in an emergency, and if approached by an assailant, to remain calm and never pursue them.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Public Transportation detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK120858.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue