Suspect in Logan Square murder of Brittany Battaglia​ set to appear in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Court awaits the suspect who was charged in connection with the murder of Brittany Battaglia inside a Logan Square home.

Genesis Silva, 34, is facing multiple charges including unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, obstructing an officer and concealment of a homicide.

He had been previously charged with attempted murder and sexual assault using a weapon back in 2009, around the same time he was added to the registry.

Police said Battaglia was missing for about three days before her body was found inside a duffle bag. The last time anyone had heard from Brittany. She told her roommate she was heading to the same Logan Square apartment where the body was later found.

This will be Silva's first court date appearance since he was arrested and held without bail on June 7.