Death investigation underway after woman found inside Logan Square apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police are investigating the death of a woman found in a Logan Square apartment Monday night. 

Police said around 8:30 p.m., the woman was found unresponsive inside a building in the 2000 block of North Kimball Avenue. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead. 

The building where the woman was found is a block from where police say a 33-year-old woman went missing. Police issued an alert Monday. 

Then late Sunday night, a man, claiming to be the missing woman's brother, posted on Twitter saying she was found dead in an apartment. 

Police have not confirmed the identity of the woman or if the investigation is connected to the missing woman. 

