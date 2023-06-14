Watch CBS News
Local News

Funeral services Wednesday for woman found killed inside Logan Square apartment

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Funeral services for woman found killed in Logan Square apartment
Funeral services for woman found killed in Logan Square apartment 00:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends will gather to honor the life of Brittany Battaglia.

A funeral mass is being held for the 33-year-old later today in Mount Prospect.

Investigators found Battaglia's body in her boyfriend's Logan Square home last week.

Family says she disappeared several days earlier.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Battaglia's boyfriend, Genesis Silva, is facing several charges related to her death. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 14, 2023 / 8:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.