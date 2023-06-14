Funeral services Wednesday for woman found killed inside Logan Square apartment

Funeral services for woman found killed in Logan Square apartment

Funeral services for woman found killed in Logan Square apartment

Funeral services for woman found killed in Logan Square apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Family and friends will gather to honor the life of Brittany Battaglia.

A funeral mass is being held for the 33-year-old later today in Mount Prospect.

Investigators found Battaglia's body in her boyfriend's Logan Square home last week.

Family says she disappeared several days earlier.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Battaglia's boyfriend, Genesis Silva, is facing several charges related to her death.