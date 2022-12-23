Watch CBS News
Local News

Police seek to identify suspect impersonating City of Chicago worker

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a man who walked into a business impersonating a city worker on the Far North Side earlier this month.

Police said on Dec. 13 around 11:15 a.m., the man entered the business, in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road, and identified himself as an inspector with the City of Chicago.

He told employees that he was sent to check on a gas leak.

After spending several minutes inside, he would demand money for his services, police said. 

fake-inspector.png
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 Property Crimes at 312-744-8263.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 12:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.