Police seek to identify suspect impersonating City of Chicago worker

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are looking to identify a man who walked into a business impersonating a city worker on the Far North Side earlier this month.

Police said on Dec. 13 around 11:15 a.m., the man entered the business, in the 6400 block of North Sheridan Road, and identified himself as an inspector with the City of Chicago.

He told employees that he was sent to check on a gas leak.

After spending several minutes inside, he would demand money for his services, police said.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 Property Crimes at 312-744-8263.