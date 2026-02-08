Suspect in fatal Joliet shooting of mother, 4-year-old in jail after hospital release, police say

The suspect who shot and killed a mother and her 4-year-old son last month in Joliet, Illinois, was released from the hospital and processed on charges in the shooting, according to police.

Joseph D. Johnson, 29, of Joliet, was released from medical care at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood on Sunday morning. Officers then transported him to the Joliet Police Department, where he was processed on six counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Police said that just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, officers arrived at the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue in response to multiple 911 calls about gunfire.

Once on the scene, officers found the woman, identified by the Will County Coroner's Office as 36-year-old Joselynn Diaz Garcia, and her 4-year-old son unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds outside in the backyard of the residence. Both died at the scene.

Another boy, 9, with special needs, was also found inside the residence, unharmed, in a bedroom. He was taken to St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department as a precaution. Police believe that the boy was also Garcia's son.

According to Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans, callers reported seeing a man [Johnson] allegedly throw away a firearm near train tracks while running. Officers said they found him suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his ankle, which is believed to be self-inflicted. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Johnson is being held at the Will County Adult Detention Facility, pending further court proceedings.

A motive in this shooting remains unknown and is still under investigation by Joliet Police detectives.

