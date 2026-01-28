Joseph Johnson charged with murder of Joliet mother Joselynn Garcia and her 4-year-old son

A 29-year-old man is now charged with six counts of first degree murder for the death of a Joliet mother and her 4-year-old son over the weekend.

Joliet police said just before 7 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue. They found a woman, identified as 36-year-old Joselynn Diaz Garcia, and her 4-year-old son in the backyard of their home, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said 911 callers had also reported seeing a shirtless man throw a gun away near the train tracks while running.

Police said responding officers eventually found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his ankle, and his gun nearby.

The man was arrested and taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for treatment. Police Wednesday identified him as Joseph D. Johnson, and said he has been formally charged with six counts of first-degree murder for the death of Garcia and her son.

Police said Johnson remains at Loyola Medical Center. Once he is released, he will be taken to the Will County jail.

A 9-year-old boy with special needs was found unharmed inside the home. Police believe that boy was also Garcia's son.

Joliet police said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Please note: The above video is from a previous report.