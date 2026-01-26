Mother identified in fatal double shooting including 4-year-old son in Joliet, Illinois

A mother has been identified after she and her 4-year-old son were shot and killed in Joliet, Illinois, on Sunday morning.

A small memorial has been created just steps away from where she and her children lived. Neighbors said they're not only in disbelief that the mom and one of her small children were killed, but are still shaken up after hearing nearly a dozen gunshots.

Joliet police said that just before 7 a.m. on Sunday, officers arrived at the 700 block of Garnsey Avenue in response to multiple 911 calls about gunfire.

Officers found the woman, identified by the Will County Coroner's Office as 36-year-old Joselynn Diaz Garcia, and her 4-year-old son unresponsive with apparent gunshot wounds outside in the backyard of the residence.

"Callers also reported seeing a shirtless male disregard a firearm near train tracks while running," said Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans.

Responding officers said they also found the 29-year-old man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his ankle.

"A firearm was recovered nearby, and spent shell casings at the scene appeared to match this same firearm," Chief Evans said.

That man was taken to the hospital and is in custody. No charges were filed as of Monday afternoon.

A 9-year-old boy with special needs was found unharmed inside the home.

Investigators are asking anyone with video footage or information about this shooting to contact the Joliet Police Department.

NOTE: Police originally reported the second child as 8 years old.