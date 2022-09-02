Suspect charged with murder of 40-year-old man at CTA 69th Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspect is charged in the shooting death of a man at the CTA 69th Red Line station last month.

Christian Thompson, 31, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He was identified as the man who shot and killed a 40-year-old man in the 0-100 block of West 69th Street on Aug 14.

Police said the victim was arguing with the suspect who then produced a firearm and fired shots before fleeing the scene.

The victim was shot in the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital In grave condition and later died.

Thompson was arrested Wednesday in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham.

He is due in bond court Friday.