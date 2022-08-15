Man shot during argument at CTA 69th Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot during an argument at the 69th Red Line Station Sunday night.

The shooting happened in the 10-100 block of West 69th Street around 8:34 p.m.

Police said the victim, 40, was arguing with an unidentified male offender who produced a firearm and fired shots.

The offender fled the scene.

The victim was shot in the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital In grave condition.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.