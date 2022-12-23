Suspect charged with robbing woman on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with robbing a woman on the city's West Side earlier this month.

Chicago police arrested Devonte Madge, 28, in the 5800 block of West Washington Boulevard in South Austin Thursday.

Police said he was identified as the man who, on Dec. 4 around 9:58 p.m., forcefully took property from a 39-year-old woman, in the 0-100 block of North Lorel Avenue.

Madge was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of robbery.

He is due to appear in bond court Friday.

No additional information was available.