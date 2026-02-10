Suspect charged for robbing, sexually abusing girl on her way to school in Palatine

A man was charged after he was caught on video grabbing and robbing a girl on her way to school in Palatine, Illinois, on Monday morning.

Palatine police announced on Tuesday that Kearve K. Williams, 26, was charged with felony aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Police said around 7 a.m., officers responded to the area of the 200 block of West Wood Street. There, they found the girl who said she was robbed and sexually abused by the suspect. She was evaluated at the scene by fire crews and was released to her parents.

It was learned that the girl forgot something after missing the school bus, and while heading back home alone, the suspect approached. Despite her cries for help, the suspect grabbed her and took her cell phone.

Following an investigation, officers and detectives found a man [Williams] matching the description of the suspect in the downtown Palatine area. He attempted to run away but was taken into custody following a brief pursuit with detectives and patrol officers, police said.

Additional charges will be sought pending further review and indictment, police said.

Williams remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing at the Cook County 3rd District Court in Rolling Meadows on Wednesday morning.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Palatine Police Investigations Bureau at 847-359-9000.

The video above is from a previous report.