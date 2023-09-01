Suspect charged in beating, carjacking of 61-year-old woman in Harwood Heights

HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was held without bail on Friday after being charged with violently beating a 61-year-old woman during a carjacking in Harwood Heights.

Reese Miller, 24, is facing attempted murder and aggravated vehicular hijacking.

He's accused of attacking the woman who lives in the neighborhood. She was found lying in the street, and the car was gone.

As a neighbor was getting ready to go to work on Wednesday, he noticed that the victim's Toyota Sienna trunk and driver door were open, prosecutors said at Miller's bond hearing on Friday.

When he walked toward the driver's side, he saw Miller strangling the woman, prosecutors said.

Miller jumped into the car and took off.

When police arrived, they found the victim with a zip tie wrapped around her neck, prosecutors said.

She's currently in critical condition and is not expected to regain consciousness. She has no brain function, prosecutors said.

The suspect was tracked down and stopped during a traffic stop. He was placed in custody. Inside the vehicle, they found a note apologizing for the attack.

At the scene, he admitted to writing the note, prosecutors said. Officers also found the victim's blood on his clothing.

Miller has no prior criminal history.

His next court date is Sept. 22.