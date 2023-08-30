Woman severely beaten after apparent carjacking in Harwood Heights

HARWOOD HEIGHTS (CBS) -- A woman was severely beaten and found lying in the street after a carjacking on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, 61, a resident of Harwood Heights, was attacked in the 4400 block of Natchez shortly after 6:30 a.m., police said.

Police said they have a suspect in custody and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Police said the woman's unspecified injuries were life-threatening, and she is being treated at the hospital.