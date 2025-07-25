Watch CBS News
Suspect arrested after arrest warrant operation in Elmhurst, Illinois, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
/ CBS Chicago

Suspect in custody after arrest warrant operation in Elmhurst
Suspect in custody after arrest warrant operation in Elmhurst 00:27

A suspect was taken into custody following an arrest warrant operation Friday morning in Elmhurst, Illinois.

Elmhurst police issued a community alert around 6 a.m. advising the public to avoid the area of St. Charles Road at Sunnyside Avenue.

Police said they assisted law enforcement agencies with conducting the operation at a home near the intersection.       

The suspect was in custody, and the incident ended around 7:30 a.m.

Residents were advised to stay inside as it took place.

St. Charles Road between Berkley Avenue and West Avenue was closed, but all roads have since reopened.

Elmhurt's police said they would release more information about the operation at a later time.

