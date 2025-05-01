Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of teen in Harvey, officials say

A person was taken into custody following a deadly shooting in Harvey Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. near 147th and Perry Avenue.

According to Harvey police, the victim, identified as Amari M. Binion, 17, exited a pawn shop on 147th Street and continued toward Perry Avenue. That's when gunfire was exchanged between the victim and a group of people standing in the driveway of a nearby McDonald's on Sibley Boulevard.

Binion was hit in the midsection before fleeing southbound on Perry Avenue and collapsing in neighboring South Holland.

He was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital, where he died.

On Wednesday, police found and arrested a suspect in South Holland without further incident.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity. Charges are pending.

Harvey detectives and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations unit processed multiple crime scenes. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvey Police Department at 708-331-3030.