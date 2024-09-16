Survivor of Oct. 7 attack speaks in Chicago area on how it changed her, Israel

NORTHFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- Amit Ganish, a young woman who survived Hamas' Oct. 7 attack at the Nova musical festival last year, spoke at a temple in north suburban Northfield Monday night.

Ganish, a 24-year-old Israeli law student, spoke at Temple Jeremiah ahead of the High Holy Days.

Ganish spoke about hiding in the bushes at the festival.

"My family knew that I am alive from the TV," Ganish said. "So the TV just filmed live the rescue and I saw—I have this video and every time that the people see the video, I also see it, and this is not me now, and it's not even a year past from October 7th until now."

Ganish said the Oct. 7 attacks had a profound and lasting impact on everyone in Israel, particularly given that there are still hostages in Gaza.

"I think all the people in Israel, we are not the same. We are not happy like we used to be happy. No, we are still—I am still going to parties and festivals, but it's not the same," she said. "You don't feel free."

Ganish said the past year has felt like living the day of the attacks over and over.

Ganish also said the High Holidays will be profoundly different this year—with so many families having one table empty.

"Because the terrorists just kill—not just Jewish, they also killed Americans, they also killed Russians," Ganish said. "So, we are waiting for them. It's not the same—one of my friends, my close friends was murdered. I lost a lot of friends in this war."

Ganish said she spoke to CNN and other broadcasters not long after the attacks, and has already taken a tour of the U.S. to talk about her harrowing experience.

"I feel that I'm the voice of a lot of people like more than 500 people that murdered, that kidnapped, and I heard all of this. I am the voice, because they can't speak so I will speak for them, because I survived this," she said. "I don't know how but God saved me. So, I need to do it and I believe in Israel. I love Israel I will do anything for my country."

But Ganish said she hopes her survival can provide hope, and she feels she has a better appreciation for life—as she understands that it's short.

"I know that I'm stronger. I know it from a lot of people, because I know now life is short. Like I was 0.0001 chance that I would get from there alive, and this was the chance, so now I know that life can be ending any moment," she said, "and life is short, so I think I love more people… I move on more easily."