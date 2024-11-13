Maurie and Flaurie, Superdawg mascots, return to roof of iconic Chicago hot dog stand

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After getting a makeover, the iconic hot dog mascots of the Superdawg hot dog stand have returned to the roof of the popular Norwood Park drive-in.

Maurie and Flaurie, as the hot dog classic statues are known, were taken down from the roof at Superdawg, at 6363 N. Milwaukee Ave., in September for "a trip to the SuperSpa for a bit of pampering and a little glow-up," according to the owners.

Ten weeks later, the hot dog statues were back on the roof at Superdawg on Wednesday afternoon.

"We all missed them so much, and they both look so super!! They had quite the time at the SuperSpa, and are looking forward to their next trip in 25 years," Superdawg wrote in an Instagram post.

Superdawg has been in business at the same Milwaukee Avenue drive-in for more than 75 years.

Maurie and Flaurie are named after Superdawg's founders, husband-and-wife team Maurie and Florence Berman.

Maurie and Flaurie Berman were high school sweethearts who married in 1947. They decided opened the hot dog stand in 1948 as a business they could run in the summer while Maurie studied to become an accountant at Northwestern University, and Flaurie taught in the Chicago Public Schools, according to the Superdawg website.

Maurie designed the 12-foot hot dog mascots—with the mascot Maurie dressed like Tarzan and showing off his muscles, and the mascot Flaurie looking both cutesy and demure in a short skirt with a bow on her head.

The Chicago-style all-beef hot dogs at Superdawg—with all the proper trimmings, and absolutely no ketchup, on a poppyseed bun—are served in a box with crinkle-cut fries. Among other well-known menu items, Superdawg is also known for its Superburgers; its Whoopskidog take on Romanian, Hungarian, or Polish sausage; and its Supersundaes.

Superdawg also still maintains 1950s-style carhop service.

In 2010, Superdawg opened a second location at 333 S. Milwaukee Ave. in northwest suburban Wheeling—which also features the mascots Maurie and Flaurie on the roof. Superdawg also used to have a location at Midway International Airport, but it closed in 2010.