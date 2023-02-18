First Alert Weather: Breezy with sunshine and warmer temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a very cold Friday, we'll melt some snow today with a high in the 40s and some sunshine.
Clouds built as we head into the midday hours and begin to diminish as we head into the sunrise on Sunday.
Today and Sunday will be breezy, with those winds from the right direction to warm it up. Sunday's highs approach 50.
After a couple of quiet days, a storm system comes our way for Wednesday with a wintry mix expected at this time. By Friday we turn much colder, with highs that struggle to get out of the 20s.
Stats
Normal High- 37
Friday- 26
Today- 42
Sunrise- 6:44am
Forecast
Today- Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer with a high of 42.
Tonight- Cloudy. 36.
Sunday- Mostly sunny. A breezy 49.
Answers To The Questions I'm Getting Lately
- No, Winter is NOT over.
- We "Spring Ahead' to Daylight Saving Time at 2am Sunday, March 12.
- Spring arrives Monday, March 20 at 4:24pm.
