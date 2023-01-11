Watch CBS News
Albany Park shooting leaves man critically wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was wounded following a shooting in the Albany Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue around 1:10 a.m.

Police said the victim, 35, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was unable to provide further details, police said.

No one is in custody.

