Albany Park shooting leaves man critically wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was wounded following a shooting in the Albany Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened in the 3400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue around 1:10 a.m.
Police said the victim, 35, was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.
The victim was unable to provide further details, police said.
No one is in custody.
