Another sunny day in Chicago before severe storms on Friday

The warm-up continues with a storm threat on the way for the Chicago area.

A sunny and milder day is ahead on Thursday with highs in the 60s.

A windy warm-up for Friday with highs in the 70s. A wind advisory has been issued for wind gusts over 40 miles per hour from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. on Saturday. Strong winds build ahead of our next storm system.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late Friday night into early Saturday morning, between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Damaging winds are the main threats for these storms. The fast-moving line of thunderstorms cannot rule out a brief isolated tornado.

Storms move out well before daybreak on Saturday, giving way to dry conditions. Saturday promises to be mild and very windy with wind gusts of 45 to 55mph. A High Wind Watch has been posted for windy conditions throughout the day on Saturday. Winds ease heading into Sunday as temperatures cool into the 40s for high temperatures.

Total lunar eclipse this week

Chicagoans will have prime viewing conditions for the total lunar eclipse on Thursday night. The full "worm moon" will be partially eclipsed starting at 12:09 a.m. on Friday.

Make sure to look to the southwest between 1:26 a.m. and 2:31 a.m., when the moon will turn red and orange. This is called a blood moon.

This lunar eclipse will be visible for all of North and South America.