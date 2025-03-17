Watch CBS News
Sunny start to the week in Chicago before rain arrives Wednesday

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

After a gloomy and cold finish to the weekend, sunshine returns as well as warmer weather on Monday. 

A brighter and breezy day is ahead with highs reaching the 50s. 

Warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday, with highs in the middle 60s and increasing clouds.

Another system is approaching on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Wind, storms, and snow are all possible with a marginal risk of strong storms during the day on Wednesday. 

Rain then turns to snow overnight into Thursday. The vernal equinox begins at 4:01 a.m. on Thursday.  

Temperatures moderate back to the 50s for the weekend.   

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

