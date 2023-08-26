With summer coming to an end, Chicagoans enjoy relief from heat wave

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Summer is soon coming to an end, and thousands across the Chicago area were making the most of it Friday night, with concerts, food, and festivals.

Thousands flocked to Wrigley Field for a one-night-only concert with the Jonas Brothers; fans wondering which songs from five albums they would play.

"I don't know they're going to do it with all those songs. I wouldn't be able to," said Melissa Carlson, a teacher from Villa Park

For Carlson, this night was much needed.

"It's a nice end to summer wrap it up. I'm a teacher, so I've been in school the past two weeks, so I definitely need this break today," she said.

Concertgoers were relieved their outdoor event fell on a more bearable day on the heels of the intense heat on Wednesday and Thursday.

"I thought it was going be as hot as it was yesterday, and its' really not. It's been really nice, actually," one woman said.

Yet they still brought the heat in Greektown. For the 33rd year, Halsted Street on the Near West Side will feature some of the best Greek cuisine and Greek culture in Chicago. Taste of Greektown runs through Sunday.

But if you want to elevate your weekend experience, or take it to a new high, head further west to Lake Street for Cultivate. You'll find plenty of smoke and edibles at the three-day cannabis culture, featuring of course marijuana, and a mix of punk, rock, hip hop, and reggae music at the diverse festival.

Back at Wrigley, after all the selfies, Jonas Brothers fans only wished they had more than one night of fun in Chicago.

"It's really fun. It's an awesome place to be, and it's definitely a party town," one woman said.

If you're going to be downtown this weekend, expect street closures, as the Chicago Triathlon is happening on Sunday.