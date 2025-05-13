Student shot near Mather High School on Chicago's North Side

A student at Stephen Tyng Mather High School was shot and wounded alongside the park adjacent to the school in Chicago's West Ridge community Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:19 p.m., the 17-year-old boy was inside a vehicle in the 5900 block of North California Avenue, just south of Peterson Avenue, when someone approached and shot him, police said.

The victim was taken to NorthShore Evanston Hospital in good condition, police said.

The office of Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) said Lincoln District police have confirmed the victim was a Mather High School student.

Mather Park is located on the west side of the block of California Avenue where the shooting happened. Basketball courts and other athletic spaces for the park are located along California Avenue at Thorndale Avenue.

The east side of California Avenue on the same block is residential, except for the BP gas station at the southeast corner of Peterson and California avenues.

Vasquez reported the Chicago Public Schools crisis team would be on site Wednesday to support Mather students, and Chicago Police will be present at school dismissal time until further notice.

Belmont Area detectives are investigating the shooting.