Strong winds blast through Chicago area, knocking down trees, power lines, poles and causing power outage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Strong winds caused widespread damage across the Chicago area Thursday afternoon.

A High Wind Warning was in effect Thursday for the entire Chicago area and beyond – with southwest winds gusting up to 60 mph.

Gusts of 59 mph were observed late Thursday afternoon at both O'Hare and Midway international airports, CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon reported.

CBS 2

Gusts topped out even stronger in some places – 61 in Valparaiso, Indiana; and 63 in Waukegan.

The winds brought down trees, power lines, and roofs across the Chicago area, and were also blamed for power outages in the area.

Light poles also came down in the amid the gusts.

As of 2 p.m., NIPSCO reported the strong winds were causing power outages across Northwest Indiana. A total of 8,900 power customers were affected as of that time.

ComEd reported in the greater Chicago area, a total of 5,409 customers were without power as of just before 5:30 p.m.

The also wind pulled a "dentist" sign down over the Family Dentistry of Highwood office, at 126 Washington Ave. in Highwood, and took down a roof canopy in the 2300 block of West Foster Avenue in the Bowmanville neighborhood.

A tar roof also blew off a midcentury apartment building at 9133 S. Western Ave. in Beverly, according to the Fire Department.

High winds causing damage in Chicago to power lines , trees and some structures. Here wind has blown roofing off at 9133 south Western. pic.twitter.com/iibV6mjNls — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 14, 2022

Trees also came down throughout the area. A tree fell onto a garage in the 800 block of Colfax Street in Evanston, close to the Northwestern University campus.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported a tree also came down in the 800 block of West Hutchinson Street in the Buena Park neighborhood – landing on a car. Thankfully, no one was inside.

We are told it was an older dead tree that was planted in the front yard of a home on the block years ago. It was so big that it blocked the street as it fell.

In the South Loop, a light pole fell down as strong winds blew through. The pole fell over along a sidewalk near the intersection of Clark Street and Roosevelt Road around 1:15 p.m., while a High Wind Warning was in effect in the Chicago area, with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible.

A light pole also fell down in front of St. Hilary School at 5614 N. Fairfield Ave. in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood, just south of the intersection with Lincoln Avenue. A power line also came down.

The High Wind Warning is in effect until 7 p.m.