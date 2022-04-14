Light pole falls in South Loop amid strong winds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A light pole fell down Thursday afternoon in the South Loop, as strong winds were blowing through the Chicago area.

The pole fell over along a sidewalk near the intersection of Clark Street and Roosevelt Road around 1:15 p.m., while a High Wind Warning was in effect in the Chicago area, with wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph possible.

The fallen pole did not appear to hit anything, and no injuries have been reported, but rusted light poles are a problem the CBS 2 Investigators have been exposing for years.

Chicago Department of Transportation hired a subcontractor inspect poles visually about five years ago. In 2017 and 2018, the city went ahead with a survey of poles across the city and vowed to replace the dangerous ones. They found a concerning amount of rust in the Streeterville area – where yet another pole came down on Friday. So what's been done to fix it?

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey followed up on the progress from the city's promise last month, three days after a pole crashed down onto two unsuspecting drivers at Grand Avenue and Columbus Drive.

The CBS 2 Investigators obtained the raw data from that 2017-2018 light pole survey, which cost more than $2.5 million.

This map shows a breakdown of the total number of concerning light poles by neighborhood. Map by Samah Assad/CBS 2.

The data are inconsistent, and we've asked CDOT to clarify - but it appears the pole at Grand and Columbus that fell Friday was graded a "3" for rust. This was "concerning," according to notes from the contractor.

CDOT confirmed last month that at its last inspection, the pole that fell at Grand and Columbus on Friday was also graded to have a "concerning" amount of rust. Google Maps images from 2009 already show a significant amount of rust that only got worse throughout the years.

Some nearby poles on Grand Avenue also got the same "3" or "concerning" grade. So why are they still there?

CDOT did not answer that question. But the department said it is also on track to replace about another 430 decaying light poles in the city by the end of 2022. Following the survey, CDOT said it has replaced 2,007 light poles to date.

Meantime, earlier this week the city removed a rusted, hole-ridden light pole outside Guaranteed Rate Field, just ahead of the White Sox home opener.

A cone is covering where it used to be, but other rusty poles have just have new paint on them. But is that enough?

Doctor Gongkang Fu, a structural engineer with the Illinois Institute of Technology expressed concern last week over the rusted pole outside Guaranteed Rate Field.

"This is very dangerous," Fu said.

It's now gone after worries it could fall on or around the busy 35th Street. The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) now placing a cone over it, taking action right after CBS 2 called it to their attention. And before thousands attend the White Sox home opener Tuesday and other games this season.

"It should have been removed ASAP."

Engineer, Doctor Sammy Tin, has helped the CBS 2 investigators assess city light poles for years. Ones with rusty bases in danger of falling, like others that have in the past on people and vehicles.

Now in Arizona, CBS 2 sent him pictures of other poles around Guaranteed Rate Field that did not have holes, but rusted bases that the city recently painted over.

"The painting of the external surfaces will protect the base of the pole from additional corrosion," Tin said.

But last week, CBS 2 saw Doctor Fu remove what he called corroded steel from inside the pole.

"That means there is significant internal corrosion," he said.

While CDOT inspected the structures two weeks ago, it is unclear what specific check-ups took place.

A 2018 city audit on light poles on the block showed at least four with significant rust damage. It's unclear if any were replaced. Some further down on 35th Street are no more, just a rusty base left behind.

CDOT said the cone will stay on top of the base to protect the public and wiring until a new pole comes in, saying supply chain issues are effecting orders.