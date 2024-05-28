Watch CBS News
Strong storms approaching Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, evening

By David Yeomans

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong storms with severe wind are approaching the Chicago area Tuesday. 

Tuesday starts out dry with highs in the 70s. 

Thunderstorms develop Tuesday afternoon and evening with the most severe conditions expected from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is a marginal risk of damaging winds and penny-sized hail. 

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour. 

Cooler temperatures are expected on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. 

First published on May 28, 2024 / 6:53 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

