Stretch of warmer weather kicks off this weekend in Chicago

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

A stretch of warmer weather starts Saturday for the Chicago area, following a feel-good Friday of 28 degrees. 

Sunny skies and a southwest wind will bring our temperatures into the 30s, with the 40s just around the corner. 

We'll see the 40s from tomorrow through midweek when colder temperatures and precipitation, rain and snow, enter the picture.

Forecast at a glance

TODAY: Sunny and breezy with a high of 34.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and 28.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and much warmer. High of 43.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

