Late Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer to receive honorary street in Homan Square

Late Cook Co. Commissioner Dennis Deer to have street named in his honor

Former Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer is getting a street renamed in his honor.

Deer died in June 2024 at the age of 51.

He was appointed to the 2nd District Cook County Board seat in 2017.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said Deer was "a champion for people."

The honorary street will be at St. Louis Avenue and Arthington Street, across from the Homan Square Community Center.

This is part of the district that Deer once represented on the commission, not far from where he grew up in North Lawndale, where he also attended Collins High School.

Deer is survived by his wife and three children.