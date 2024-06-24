Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer dies at age 51

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer has died at the age 51, his family confirmed. 

The news of his death was posted on his Facebook page by his family overnight. The post did not mention a cause of death.

Deer leaves behind a wife and three children. 

Deer was appointed to the 2nd District Cook County Board seat in 2017.

He grew up in North Lawndale and attended Collins High School.

Mayor Brandon Johnson released the following statement: 

"The passing of my dear brother and former Cook County Board colleague Commissioner Dennis Deer is a devastating loss for our city and county. Dennis was a beacon of hope and compassion who fulfilled a mission of improving healthcare, education and economic opportunities for every resident he served. A tireless advocate for the underserved and underrepresented, he was a champion for people, with an unwavering commitment and genuine love for a district that spanned the Loop, Englewood and the West  Side of Chicago. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, his three beautiful children and his entire family and County Board colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. Dennis' absence will be profoundly felt, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him." 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

First published on June 24, 2024 / 9:21 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.