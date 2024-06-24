Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer dies at age 51

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deer has died at the age 51, his family confirmed.

The news of his death was posted on his Facebook page by his family overnight. The post did not mention a cause of death.

Deer leaves behind a wife and three children.

Deer was appointed to the 2nd District Cook County Board seat in 2017.

He grew up in North Lawndale and attended Collins High School.

Mayor Brandon Johnson released the following statement:

"The passing of my dear brother and former Cook County Board colleague Commissioner Dennis Deer is a devastating loss for our city and county. Dennis was a beacon of hope and compassion who fulfilled a mission of improving healthcare, education and economic opportunities for every resident he served. A tireless advocate for the underserved and underrepresented, he was a champion for people, with an unwavering commitment and genuine love for a district that spanned the Loop, Englewood and the West Side of Chicago. My deepest condolences go out to his wife, his three beautiful children and his entire family and County Board colleagues during this incredibly difficult time. Dennis' absence will be profoundly felt, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him."