Street closures for Obama Presidential Center construction, Chicago Marathon, now underway

CHICAGO (CBS) --Construction projects are underway that could affect your ride from the city to the suburbs.

The Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) is closing down several streets near Jackson Park as crews begin revamping the streets around the future Obama Presidential Center.

Hayes Drive will be closed between Stony Island and Cornell Drive. The outer lane of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will be closed from 57th to Hayes and there will be a detour for anyone trying to access the northbound lanes in that same area.

This is expected to last three weeks.

Drivers heading to the southwest suburbs can expect delays as well. A ramp connecting the southbound Dan Ryan to the southbound Stevenson will be down to a single lane for another week after it was left heavily damaged by a fire last Wednesday.

The city will also begin closing streets for the Chicago Marathon.

Balbo will be closed between Columbus and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. A stretch of Jackson Boulevard between those two roads will close starting Wednesday.

And on Friday you can expect numerous closures along Ida B. Wells Drive. The Chicago Marathon is Sunday.

NotifyChicago: Balbo from Columbus to DuSable LSD is closed Mon 10/3 at 10am through Wed 10/12 at 6am for Chicago Marathon set up. — Chicago OEMC (@ChicagoOEMC) October 3, 2022