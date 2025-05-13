Streamer, left-wing commentator Hasan Piker says he was detained, questioned inappropriately at O'Hare

U.S.-born left-wing streamer Hasan Piker says he was questioned for hours at O'Hare

A popular streamer with more than 2 million followers said he was detained and questioned at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport for more than two hours.

This all happened as Hasan Piker was headed to town to speak at the University of Chicago.

Federal workers are now firing back.

Piker, a prominent Twitch streamer, told the Institute of Politics crowd at UChicago that he believes he was targeted at O'Hare for his criticism of the Trump administration. No video of the interaction has surfaced, so it's hard to say what really happened — but Piker had some specific claims.

"They took me to the back room, into a detention center. An agent came out and took me into the interrogation room… and they started asking me about crazy [expletive], like, 'Do you like Donald Trump?'" he said.

The American-born Twitch streamer and left-wing political commentator recounted at length to his millions of followers his two-hour encounter with federal agents after he arrived in Chicago after he returned from a family vacation in Paris.

"Everything I've done is fully protected under the First Amendment, OK?" Piker said. "And none of these questions are actually valid questions to ask."

CBS News Chicago took the issue to legal analyst Irv Miller, who said the location is important here. International travelers do give up certain Fourth Amendment rights to search and seizure — but there is a line.

"Immigration has an absolute right to ask you who you are, and to see your identification — but they don't have a right to ask you questions and demand answers of things other than your identity and your citizenship," Miller said.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin acknowledged the incident, but took Piker to task for his account of happened.

McLaughlin said: "This is nothing but lying for likes. Claims that his political beliefs triggered the inspection are baseless. Our officers are following the law, not agendas."

Piker again addressed the issue on a Tuesday live stream.

"They openly admit to it taking place, right?" he said. "Saying that I'm lying for likes is very funny, because they don't even deny that it took place, deny that it was a political targeting."

Miller said travelers always have a Fifth Amendment right to stay silent, but acknowledged that doing so has practical problems. Anyone who stays silent may be held longer.

Miller said he tells clients to go with the flow until they feel uncomfortable, at which point they can ask for a supervisor.

Piker was released, and has since returned to Los Angeles.